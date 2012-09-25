版本:
Brazil's Equatorial Energia to buy power distributor Celpa

SAO PAULO, Sept 25 Brazilian utility Equatorial Energia agreed to purchase bankrupt Brazilian power distributor Celpa, according to a securities filing on Tuesday.

Equatorial purchased the firm from parent company Grupo Rede Energia for 1 real, receiving 39.1 million shares of Celpa in exchange, according to the filing.

