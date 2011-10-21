UPDATE 1-Celtic says outage at Alberta plant

Oct 20 Canadian oil and gas explorer Celtic Exploration Ltd said its Kaybob K3 gas plant in Alberta was shut down and remained offline for nine days due to certain mechanical issues.

Western Canada-focused Celtic said the plant, operated by private natural gas processor SemCAMS ULC, was expected to restart on Oct. 28.

Celtic said production processed at the K3 plant is about 5,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d).

In April, the company said first-quarter production has been hit by about 1,000 boe/d due to plant outages at the Kaybob KA and K3 facilities.

Celtic shares closed at C$24.97 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.