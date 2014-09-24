BRIEF-Cembra Money Bank announces successful placement of 200 million Swiss francs senior bonds

BRIEF-Biotelemetry issues prospectus for public tender offer
* Biotelemetry, Inc. issues prospectus for public tender offer to acquire lifewatch ag
Sept 24Cembra Money Bank AG :
* Said on Tuesday has successfully issued two fixed rate senior unsecured bonds in the Swiss capital market
* Said issued five year bond of 100 million Swiss francs with a coupon of 0.75 pct, and an eight year bond of 100 million Swiss francs with a coupon of 1.25 pct
* Said payment date of the bonds is Oct. 14, 2014
* Shareholders of lifewatch will receive either chf 10 in cash and 0.1457 shares of biotelemetry stock or chf 8.00 in cash and 0.2185 shares of biotelemetry stock
* Amgen announces expanded commercial collaboration with Novartis for erenumab in migraine