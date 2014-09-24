版本:
BRIEF-Cembra Money Bank announces successful placement of 200 million Swiss francs senior bonds

Sept 24Cembra Money Bank AG :

* Said on Tuesday has successfully issued two fixed rate senior unsecured bonds in the Swiss capital market

* Said issued five year bond of 100 million Swiss francs with a coupon of 0.75 pct, and an eight year bond of 100 million Swiss francs with a coupon of 1.25 pct

* Said payment date of the bonds is Oct. 14, 2014

