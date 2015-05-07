版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 5月 7日 星期四 16:42 BJT

GE Capital Swiss Funding prices Cembra Money share sale at 55.5 Sfr - bookrunner

LONDON May 7 - GE Capital Swiss Funding AG sale of 9.46 mln Cembra Money Bank shares priced at 55.5 Swiss francs a share - bookrunner (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Carolyn Cohn)
