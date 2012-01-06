UPDATE 1-Cementos Pacasmayo files for IPO of $250 mln

* JP Morgan, Santander Investment are underwriters for the
Jan 6 Peru-based cement company Cementos
Pacasmayo SAA filed with the U.S. regulators on Friday
to raise up to $250 million in an initial public offering of its
American depositary shares (ADS).
In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission, the company said it intends to use the proceeds from
the offering for capital expenditures and general corporate
purposes to grow its core cement business.
J.P. Morgan Securities and Santander Investment Securities
Inc will underwrite the IPO, Cementos said in the filing.
The company hopes to list its ADSs on the New York Stock
exchange under the symbol "CPAC."
The filing did not reveal how many ADSs Cementos planned to
sell or their expected price.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filing is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO can be different.