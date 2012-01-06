UPDATE 1-Cementos Pacasmayo files for IPO of $250 mln

* JP Morgan, Santander Investment are underwriters for the IPO

* Aims to list ADSs on NYSE under symbol "CPAC"

* To use proceeds for capital expenditures

Jan 6 Peru-based cement company Cementos Pacasmayo SAA filed with the U.S. regulators on Friday to raise up to $250 million in an initial public offering of its American depositary shares (ADS).

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the company said it intends to use the proceeds from the offering for capital expenditures and general corporate purposes to grow its core cement business.

J.P. Morgan Securities and Santander Investment Securities Inc will underwrite the IPO, Cementos said in the filing.

The company hopes to list its ADSs on the New York Stock exchange under the symbol "CPAC."

The filing did not reveal how many ADSs Cementos planned to sell or their expected price.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filing is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO can be different.