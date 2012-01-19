UPDATE 1-Cementos Pacasmayo sees US IPO priced at $11.50-$13/ADS

* Says each ADS represents five common shares
* Plans to list on NYSE under symbol "CPAC"
Jan 19 Peru-based cement manufacturer
Cementos Pacasmayo SAA told U.S regulators on Thursday
that it plans to offer 20 million American depositary shares
(ADS) for between $11.5 and $13 apiece.
Cementos Pacasmayo said underwriters can purchase up to 3
million additional ADSs to cover over-allotments.
J.P Morgan is the lead underwriter to the offering.
Earlier this month, the company had filed with the U.S.
regulators to raise up to $250 million in its initial offering.
The company said it has applied to list its ADSs on the New
York Stock Exchange under the symbol "CPAC."
Cementos Pacasmayo, which also produces and sells quicklime
for use in mining operations, said each of its ADSs represents
five common shares.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filing is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO can be different.