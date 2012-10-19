Cemex details unit listing in Colombian stock market

BRIEF-Nordson reports Q1 GAAP EPS $0.86
* Nordson Corp reports record first quarter sales and diluted earnings per share
BOGOTA Oct 19 Mexico's top cement maker Cemex said on Friday it plans to offer some 126.6 million common shares of its Cemex Latam Holdings unit to be listed in the Colombian stock market.
Cemex Latam Holdings include Cemex's cement and ready-mix assets in Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica, Brazil, Guatemala, Nicaragua and El Salvador, the company said in a release.
* Community health systems, inc. Announces fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results and 2017 guidance
* Southern Anesthesia + Surgical will become part of Ace Surgical Supply (ace), a subsidiary of Henry Schein