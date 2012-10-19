版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 19日 星期五 20:57 BJT

Cemex details unit listing in Colombian stock market

BOGOTA Oct 19 Mexico's top cement maker Cemex said on Friday it plans to offer some 126.6 million common shares of its Cemex Latam Holdings unit to be listed in the Colombian stock market.

Cemex Latam Holdings include Cemex's cement and ready-mix assets in Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica, Brazil, Guatemala, Nicaragua and El Salvador, the company said in a release.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐