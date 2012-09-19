Rpt-Cemex meets investors ahead of unit listing in Colombia

* Cemex luring investors for Colombia listing

* Listing could raise around $750 mln, traders said

* Part of broader refinancing deal by the Mexican firm

By Nelson Bocanegra

BOGOTA, Sept 19 Mexico's Cemex, one of the world's top cement makers, met investors in Bogota on Wednesday ahead the planned listing of its Cemex Latam Holdings unit in Colombia, four market traders told Reuters.

The meeting was hosted by Carlos Jacks, head of Cemex's Colombian operations, the sources added. A Cemex spokesman in the company's home base of Monterrey said he had no comment.

Cemex still needs authorization from a local Colombian watchdog to move ahead with the transaction, part of a broader refinancing plan aimed at gaining more breathing room to meet its sizeable debt obligations.

Analysts have said the Colombian offer will allow Cemex to cover most of a $1 billion pre-payment it has to make next March.

Traders consulted by Reuters on Wednesday said the amount listed in the Colombian market could be in the neighborhood of $750 million. Cemex's listing in Colombia could take place in about five weeks, they said.

The Mexican company was swamped by the 2008 U.S. housing meltdown shortly after paying out $16 billion to buy Australian peer Rinker. It has been working its way out of deep debt obligations for the past three years.

The refinancing plan, recently approved by nearly all of its creditors, also included a debt swap, some asset sales, and revised financial covenants, which helped Cemex push back debt maturities by up to four years.

Cemex shares rose 2.33 percent on Wednesday to close at 11 pesos in the Mexican market while its New York-traded stock rose 2.27 percent to $8.56.