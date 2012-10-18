版本:
2012年 10月 19日

Colombian regulator OKs share listing of Cemex unit

BOGOTA Oct 18 Colombia's financial regulator authorized o n T hursday t he listing by Mexico's Cemex , one of the world's top cement makers, of its Cemex Latam Holdings unit in Colombia.

