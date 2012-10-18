Cemex unit set to trade in Colombia in mid-Nov - prelim calendar

BOGOTA Oct 18 Cemex Latam Holdings, a unit of Mexico's top cement maker Cemex, is expected to start trading in the Colombian market on Nov. 16, according to a preliminary offering calendar provided to Reuters by one of the deal's bookrunners on Thursday.

The prospectus of the offering is set to be published on the Colombian stock market's website on Oct. 29., the document added.

The offering must still be approved by Colombia's market regulator.