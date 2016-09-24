UPDATE 1-Mexico's Cemex fires two executives over Colombia land deal

(Adds details from statement)
MEXICO CITY, Sept 23 Mexican cement maker Cemex
said on Friday it had dismissed two senior Cemex Latam
executives over suspect payments worth some $20 million relating
to a land deal in Colombia.
Cemex said the two were fired after an internal
probe found the acquisition of land, mining rights and benefits
of the tax-free area where it is building a new cement plant in
Maceo, northern Colombia, breached company protocols.
The improper payments were made to a "non-governmental third
party", Cemex added in a statement, without giving more details.
In addition, the chief executive of Cemex Latam and director
of Cemex Colombia, Carlos Jacks, a 24-year Cemex veteran, has
resigned to facilitate investigations, the company said.
He would likely be replaced in the coming days by Jaime
Muguiro, currently chairman of Cemex Latam, it added.
Cemex said it had informed the Colombian Attorney General
about the matter and would cooperate as required.
For now, the company said it did not expect the steps
underway "to have a material adverse impact on Cemex's results
of operations, liquidity and financial condition."
The two executives dismissed were the vice president of
planning at Cemex Latam and Cemex Colombia and the general
counsel for Cemex Latam and Cemex Colombia. The men were not
named in the statement.
