Cemex to invest $35 mln to expand cement plant in Costa Rica

MEXICO CITY Dec 18 Mexico's Cemex, one of the world's biggest cement makers, said on Thursday that its subsidiary, Cemex Latam Holdings, will invest $35 million over 3 years to increase capacity at its plant in Colorado, Costa Rica.

The project will increase cement production capacity at the plant by about 25 percent, Cemex said in a statement. It also includes construction of a new grinding mill.

By 2017, the plant will have the capacity to produce 1.1 million tonnes of cement per year, according to the statement.

"We are confident that infrastructure projects will continue driving demand for building materials over the medium-term," said Alejandro Ramirez, director of Cemex Latam Holdings in Costa Rica.

(Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein)
