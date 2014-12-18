Cemex to invest $35 mln to expand cement plant in Costa Rica

BRIEF-Milestone Scientific announces regulatory marketing clearance
* Milestone Scientific announces regulatory marketing clearance to sell epidural instruments and disposables in Saudi Arabia
MEXICO CITY Dec 18 Mexico's Cemex, one of the world's biggest cement makers, said on Thursday that its subsidiary, Cemex Latam Holdings, will invest $35 million over 3 years to increase capacity at its plant in Colorado, Costa Rica.
The project will increase cement production capacity at the plant by about 25 percent, Cemex said in a statement. It also includes construction of a new grinding mill.
By 2017, the plant will have the capacity to produce 1.1 million tonnes of cement per year, according to the statement.
"We are confident that infrastructure projects will continue driving demand for building materials over the medium-term," said Alejandro Ramirez, director of Cemex Latam Holdings in Costa Rica.
(Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein)
LONDON, April 19 The chief executive of BlackRock, the world's biggest asset manager, said on Wednesday the firm was in the "best position it's ever been in" and second-quarter flows remained "quite strong".
April 19 Canada's main stock index was set to start higher on Wednesday as oil prices rose after OPEC reaffirmed its commitment to erode a glut that has dogged markets since 2014.