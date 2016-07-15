Mexico's Cemex says amortizes debt worth over $350 mln

MEXICO CITY, July 14 Mexican cement maker Cemex
said on Thursday it had amortized debt worth $352.95
million that was due to expire in 2022, as part of its
refinancing strategy to lower costs.
Cemex, which has been selling assets to cut debt, announced
an offer to buy back up to $400 million in debt in April, but
had said it would not buy back more than $150 million of the
2022 debt.
However, on Thursday Cemex said debtholders agreed to an
early tender of the 9.375 percent notes falling due in 2022,
with the company agreeing to pay $352.946 million.
Cemex said it expected to make the payment on July 19. It
was not clear why Cemex amortized more than it had previously
contemplated.
(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Sandra Maler)