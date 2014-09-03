版本:
2014年 9月 4日

Mexico's Cemex says in advanced talks with banks to help debt refinancing

MEXICO CITY, Sept 3 Mexico's Cemex said on Wednesday it was in advanced talks with banks over a deal that would allow it to refinance part of its debt, saying it hoped to finalize the pact by October 31.

The cement company, which has grappled with a heavy debt burden and cost-cutting since the global downturn, did not say how much debt it hoped to refinance. (Reporting by Christine Murray)
