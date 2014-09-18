Mexico's Cemex to buy back over $950 mln of debt

BRIEF-Shaw Communications & Corus Entertainment announce new funding model to support local news
* Co, Corus Entertainment says new funding model providing Global News additional resources to support local news coverage, reporting
MEXICO CITY, Sept 17 Mexican cement producer Cemex said on Wednesday it would buy back more than $950 million worth of its debt from bondholders through a tender offer, as part of a wider plan under a new chief executive to reduce its leverage.
Cemex, one of the world's largest cement maker, said holders of $592.5 million worth of outstanding 9 percent notes due in 2018 and $365.1 million worth of 9.25 percent notes due in 2020 had tendered their notes by the Wednesday deadline.
The purchase will help the company, which has grappled with a heavy debt burden and cost-cutting since the global downturn, to lower its debt-to-equity ratio and reduce interest payments.
Cemex announced the offer to buy back the debt on Sept. 4. (Reporting by Christine Murray; Editing by Anand Basu)
April 26 Lockheed Martin Corp will announce on Wednesday that the U.S. Air Force and Navy have approved installation of the newest version of the F-35 fighter jet's computer-based logistics system incorporating engine data for the first time, people familiar with the program said.
WASHINGTON, April 26 U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday to identify national monuments that can be rescinded or resized - part of a broader push to open up more federal lands to drilling, mining and other development.