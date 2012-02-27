Cemex to exchange euronotes and perpetuals

BRIEF-Fairfax India Holdings says book value of $10.25.shr for the yr ended Dec 31 2016
* Fairfax India Holdings Corporation: financial results for the year ended December 31, 2016
Feb 27 Mexican cement maker Cemex said on Monday that it plans to exchange euro-denominated notes due 2014 as well as perpetual debentures for new senior secured notes to be denominated in dollars and euros.
* Fairfax India Holdings Corporation: financial results for the year ended December 31, 2016
* ECHELON INSURANCE REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND 2016 ANNUAL RESULTS
* On February 10, co's unit entered into a loan and security agreement with Western Alliance Bank - SEC Filing