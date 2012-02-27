版本:
Cemex to exchange euronotes and perpetuals

Feb 27 Mexican cement maker Cemex said on Monday that it plans to exchange euro-denominated notes due 2014 as well as perpetual debentures for new senior secured notes to be denominated in dollars and euros.

