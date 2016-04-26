Cemex offers to buy back up to $400 mln in debt

MEXICO CITY, April 25 Mexican cement maker Cemex
said on Monday it had launched an offer to buy back
up to $400 million of debt on senior note issues due to mature
in 2018, 2019 and 2022.
The Monterrey-based firm said in a statement the offer was
for its 2018 floating rate notes, its 2019 notes bearing a 6.5
percent coupon and the 9.375 percent notes falling due in 2022.
However, Cemex noted it would not buy back more than $150
million of the 2022 debt.
Cemex said the offer would expire at 11.59 p.m., New York
City time on May 20, (0359 GMT, May 21) while notes tendered
before 8 a.m. (1200 GMT) on May 9 would be eligible for an early
tender premium.
