New Issue-Cemex SAB de CV adds $650 mln notes

July 6 Cemex SAB de CV ( CMXCPO.MX ) on Wednesday added $650 million of senior secured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Citigroup was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: CEMEX SAB DE CV AMT $650 MLN COUPON 9.00 PCT MATURITY 1/11/2018 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 97.616 FIRST PAY N/A MOODY'S N/A YIELD 9.50 PCT SETTLEMENT N/A S&P SINGLE-B SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH B-PLUS NON-CALLABLE 3.5 YRS* *MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS