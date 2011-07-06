版本:
New Issue-Cemex SAB de CV adds $650 mln notes

  July 6 Cemex SAB de CV (CMXCPO.MX) on
Wednesday added $650 million of senior secured notes in the
144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service.
  Citigroup was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale.
BORROWER: CEMEX SAB DE CV
AMT $650 MLN      COUPON 9.00 PCT     MATURITY 1/11/2018 
TYPE SR NTS       ISS PRICE 97.616    FIRST PAY N/A      
MOODY'S N/A       YIELD 9.50 PCT      SETTLEMENT N/A     
S&P SINGLE-B      SPREAD N/A          PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH B-PLUS                          NON-CALLABLE 3.5 YRS*
*MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

