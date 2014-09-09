EU regulators clear Cemex to buy Holcim's Spanish operations

BRUSSELS, Sept 9 European Union antitrust
regulators approved on Tuesday Mexican cement producer Cemex's
proposed takeover of Swiss rival Holcim's
Spanish units, saying the deal would not reduce competition in
Spain.
The European Commission opened an investigation in April,
worried the acquisition could curb competition and also
facilitate illegal collusion between grey cement producers in
Spain.
The probe showed that this would not be the case, absolving
the companies from requiring to make concessions.
"The Commission concluded that the acquisition would not
raise competition concerns since the merged entity will continue
to face sufficient competition from its rivals in all markets
concerned," the EU competition watchdog said in a statement.
Reuters reported on Aug. 4 that the deal, part of an
exchange of assets between Cemex and Holcim, would be cleared
unconditionally. [ID:nL6N0QA44R}
Holcim and French peer Lafarge are now in informal
talks with the Commission on their planned merger to create the
world's largest cement producer.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Robin Emmott)