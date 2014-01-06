EU rejects German request to review Holcim, Cemex deal

BRUSSELS Jan 6 The European Commission said on
Monday it had rejected a request by Berlin to refer to the
German competition authority a proposed takeover by Swiss cement
maker Holcim of Mexican rival Cemex's
operations in Germany.
"The Commission concluded that the geographic scope of the
affected cement markets is wider than national and that
therefore the Commission cannot refer the assessment of the
transaction to Germany," the Commission said in a statement.
The Commission, which acts as the competition authority in
the 28-nation bloc, announced last October it was opening an
in-depth investigation into the proposed takeover. It has until
March 31 to take a final decision.