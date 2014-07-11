EU antitrust regulator objects to Cemex, Holcim deal in Spain - sources

BRIEF-Laboratory Corp Of America Q1 adjusted EPS $2.22
April 25 Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings:
BRUSSELS, July 11 Europe's antitrust regulator has objected to Mexican cement producer Cemex's plan to acquire Swiss peer Holcim's Spanish operations, citing serious anti-competitive effects, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.
"The European Commission has sent a statement of objections to the companies," the person said, referring to a document which backs up the EU watchdog's views that the deal would be a significant impediment to competition.
The Commission has been investigating the deal since April. A preliminary review showed that the takeover would substantially curb competition in the grey cement market in certain parts of Spain. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Robin Emmott)
* Transunion - FY 2017 consolidated revenue expected to be between $1.845 billion and $1.86 billion, an increase of 8 to 9 percent on a constant currency basis
* Canadian Solar secures project financing from Prudential Capital Group and U.S. Bank