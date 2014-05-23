Cemex takes broadly upbeat view of Holcim, Lafarge merger

MEXICO CITY May 23 Mexican cement maker Cemex
said on Friday it expected the planned merger
between its rivals Lafarge SA and Holcim Ltd
to be broadly positive for the industry, and is open to
exploring acquisitions that may result from it.
"Our own view is that it will have a neutral to positive
impact on the industry," Cemex Chief Executive Officer Fernando
Gonzalez said of the tie-up on a call with analysts.
Holcim and Lafarge, the world's two leading cement makers in
terms of sales, agreed last month to the industry's biggest-ever
merger, which should helped reduce overcapacity that has plagued
the sector in recent years.
Competition watchdogs are expected to study the deal, which
will create a global cement player with $44 billion in annual
sales and a market value close to $60 billion.
To appease the regulators, Lafarge and Holcim expect to sell
assets worth 5 billion euros ($6.97 billion) in annual sales,
mainly in Western Europe, and Gonzalez was asked whether Cemex
might look to buy anything that was up for grabs.
"We are not in a rush, we are not in a hurry, but we are
always open to explore possibilities," he said.
Gonzalez also noted that if the company were to acquire
other businesses, its bias was towards emerging markets and
suggested it was unlikely to buy in the United States for now.
"We have enough U.S. assets to take advantage of the
recovery," the CEO said.
