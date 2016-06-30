Philippine unit of Mexico's Cemex prices IPO near low end of range

BRIEF-TransMontaigne Partners announces increase in quarterly distribution
MANILA, June 30 Cemex Holdings Philippines Inc , a unit of Mexican cement giant Cemex, has priced its initial public offering (IPO) at 10.75 pesos ($0.23) per share, the company said on Thursday. (bit.ly/296kDt1)
The offering will raise 25.13 billion pesos ($535 million), making it the Southeast Asian country's biggest IPO since the record October 2013 share sale by Robinsons Retail Holdings Inc , which raised more than $600 million.
The company announced last week an indicative range of 10.50 pesos to 12.00 pesos each for the Philippines' second listing this year.
($1 = 46.8900 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Enrico dela Cruz; Editing by Stephen Coates)
