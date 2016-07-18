Cemex Philippines rises 4.2 pct in market debut

BRIEF-RMP Energy says CEO John Ferguson will retire
* Says John Ferguson, company's president and CEO will retire effective Feb. 28, 2017
MANILA, July 18 Shares of Cemex Holdings Philippines Inc, a unit of Mexican cement giant Cemex , opened at 11.20 pesos, above the offer price for Southeast Asia's second-largest initial public offering this year.
The IPO was priced at 10.75 pesos, raising 25.13 billion Philippine pesos ($537 million), the Philippines' biggest since 2013.
Cemex Philippines is banking on the new government's pledge of massive infrastructure spending and an ongoing private sector construction boom. ($1 = 46.8000 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Co-Operators General Insurance Co says its wholly-owned subsidiary has purchased Denny's Insurance located in Acton, Ontario Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio is INR 490 billion