版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 15日 星期一 19:32 BJT

Mexico's Cemex posts narrower Q3 loss

MEXICO CITY Oct 15 Mexico's leading cement maker Cemex posted on Monday a narrower third-quarter loss from a year earlier, driven by stronger results at its Mexican and U.S. markets.

The Monterrey-based company said it lost $203 million in the July-September period compared to a $730 million loss in the same quarter of 2011.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐