Cemex pleased with U.S. business but still far from full recovery

MEXICO CITY Nov 8 Mexico's top cement maker
Cemex said on Thursday that it is pleased
with the way its U.S. business is evolving but acknowledged it
is still far from a full recovery.
"We are cautious and we are far from a full recovery in the
U.S. business but the trend is certainly in the right
direction," Maher Al-Haffar, Cemex's vice president of corporate
communications and investor relations, told Reuters in an
interview.
One of the world's biggest cement companies, Cemex was
swamped by the 2008 U.S. housing meltdown shortly after paying
out about $16 billion to buy Australian peer Rinker. It has been
working its way out of deep debt obligations for the past three
years.