Cemex sees U.S. housing, residential rebound next year

BRIEF-Zhejiang Longsheng unable to win bid for Dow Chemical's assets
* Says it is notified by Dow Chemical Co that company did not win bid for PRIMACOR's chemical assets
MEXICO CITY Nov 27 Mexico's top cement maker Cemex said on Tuesday that it expects U.S. housing starts to increase by 16 percent next year, reaching 873,000, anticipating an improved performance in one of its top international markets.
Karl Watson, President of Cemex USA operations, told analysts during a presentation that the company is also forecasting U.S. residential sector cement demand up 14 percent in 2013.
* Says it is notified by Dow Chemical Co that company did not win bid for PRIMACOR's chemical assets
* Arrest may hinder Samsung's strategic decision making - experts
* Group strategy head Choi seen taking caretaker role-insiders