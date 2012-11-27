版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 27日 星期二 22:57 BJT

Cemex sees U.S. housing, residential rebound next year

MEXICO CITY Nov 27 Mexico's top cement maker Cemex said on Tuesday that it expects U.S. housing starts to increase by 16 percent next year, reaching 873,000, anticipating an improved performance in one of its top international markets.

Karl Watson, President of Cemex USA operations, told analysts during a presentation that the company is also forecasting U.S. residential sector cement demand up 14 percent in 2013.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐