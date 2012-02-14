Mexico's Cemex fined for anti-competitive practices

MEXICO CITY Feb 13 Mexico's competition watchdog fined cement giant Cemex 10.2 million pesos ($800,500) for anticompetitive practices in a 2005 dispute when the company blocked a shipment of cheap Russian-made cement from entering the country.

A rival group tried to import 26,000 tons of lower-priced Russian cement into Mexico, but the "Mary Nour" vessel was held up for months at a Mexican port and eventually turned away in 2005 after being blocked by Cemex .

The rival group brought a claim against Cemex in 2006, but the fine was only published by the competition regulator, known as Cofeco, on Monday. Cemex said it would appeal the decision.

"Cemex was notified of the commission's resolution about presumed monopolistic practices. We think the resolution is unfounded," the company told Reuters.

Cemex is one of the world's biggest cement makers and has been struggling under a heavy debt burden after the global economic downturn hurt the housing market. Shares of the company on Monday closed up 0.65 percent at 10.83 pesos per share on the Mexican stock exchange.