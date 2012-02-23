版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 24日 星期五 01:33 BJT

Mexico's Cemex confident on 2012 debt obligations

MONTERREY, Feb 23 Mexico's Cemex, one of
the world's biggest cement makers, said on Thursday it will meet
its debt obligations this year.	
    The company posted a narrower-than-expected
fourth-quarter loss, suggesting it may be close to turning the
page on a tough year when its ability to meet those obligations
was in doubt. 	
    Cemex Chief Executive Lorenzo Zambrano told a news
conference on Thursday the company will meet its obligations to
creditors this year.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐