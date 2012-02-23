Mexico's Cemex confident on 2012 debt obligations

MONTERREY, Feb 23 Mexico's Cemex, one of the world's biggest cement makers, said on Thursday it will meet its debt obligations this year. The company posted a narrower-than-expected fourth-quarter loss, suggesting it may be close to turning the page on a tough year when its ability to meet those obligations was in doubt. Cemex Chief Executive Lorenzo Zambrano told a news conference on Thursday the company will meet its obligations to creditors this year.