2012年 2月 24日

Cemex approves stock issuance plan

MONTERREY Mexico Feb 23 Mexico's Cemex, one of the world's biggest cement makers, said on Thursday that shareholders approved a plan for the company to issue more shares.

The proceeds from the issuance will be used to pay a dividend, the company said at its annual shareholders' meeting.

Cemex shares fell 1.26 percent at 10.18 pesos.

