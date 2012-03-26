Cemex to cut debt by $131 mln after swaps

BRIEF-Northland Power qtrly free cash flow per share $0.69
* Northland Power delivers outstanding 2016 results and significant progress on growth initiatives
MEXICO CITY, March 26 Mexican cement maker Cemex said on Monday it will cut its debt by about $131 million following an exchange offer on euro-denominated notes and perpetual debentures. The amount fell short of analysts' forecasts.
In February Cemex launched an offer to swap some of its debt for longer maturities to help it save money.
The company said only 53 percent of the outstanding 2014 eurobonds were exchanged into new senior notes maturing in 2019, and 48 percent of outstanding perpetual debentures were exchanged into new senior secured notes maturing in 2019.
Analysts had projected the exchange would yield Monterrey-based Cemex around $400 million in savings.
Feb 24 Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc posted an 8 percent rise in fourth-quarter sales due to higher demand.
* For fy 2017, continue to anticipate annual adjusted ebitda of $40 million-$55 million, based on a wti forecast of $45 to $60 per barrel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: