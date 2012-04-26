UPDATE 3-Mexico's Cemex posts smaller than expected loss

* Company beats market expectations in Q1
* US sales rise, offset weak European performance
* Debt ratio suggests June covenant will be met
By Cyntia Barrera and Gabriela Lopez
MEXICO CITY, April 26 Mexico's Cemex, one of the
world's biggest cement makers, posted a much
smaller-than-expected first-quarter net loss on Thursday as U.S.
sales rose at a double-digit rate.
The company, however, remained mum about a widely expected
renegotiation of some $7.5 billion of debt that matures in 2014.
"We are talking two years from now. At some point in time
there will be conversations with the banks beyond our ordinary
course of business," vice president of corporate communications
and investor relations Maher Al-Haffar told Reuters on Thursday.
The Monterrey-based company, which operates in 50 countries,
reported a net loss of $26 million in the January-March period,
compared with a loss of $229 million a year ago. Analysts in a
Reuters poll had forecast a loss of $112 million for the first
quarter.
Cemex's net sales rose 4 percent from a year earlier to
about $3.5 billion, in line with estimates, while operating
earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization
(EBITDA) grew 7 percent to $567 million.
"The favorable performance in most of our regions leads us
to believe that we are in the initial stages of a turnaround,"
Fernando Gonzalez, executive vice president of finance and
administration, said in a statement.
Higher volumes in Cemex's U.S. operation, where sales jumped
35 percent in the quarter, offset weaker performances in
northern Europe and the Mediterranean, the company said.
The company increased U.S. prices in January and April and
Gonzalez told an analyst call that another round of increases
may take place in the second half of the year.
Infrastructure and residential sectors were the main drivers
of demand in most markets for the building materials company.
Cemex, which was swamped by the 2008 U.S.
housing meltdown shortly after paying out $16 billion to buy
Australia's Rinker, has been working its way out of deep debt
for the past three years.
The company is expected to renegotiate a hefty portion of
its debt in coming moths to avoid a potential clash with
creditors in 2014.
Its total debt plus perpetual notes as of March was $18.2
billion, nearly flat from the level recorded a year earlier.
One of a handful of Mexican companies with a global
presence, Cemex said it remained confident in its ability to
meet all of its financial obligations.
This year, Cemex has to hit two key debt goals that are
tightly linked to cash generation. Cemex has to cut funded debt,
or the sum included in its 2009 refinancing deal, to 6.5 times
EBITDA in June, and to even a lower ratio of 5.75 times in
December. The company said the ratio was at 6.4 times at the end
of March.
"We are confident management will continue to de-lever the
balance sheet and agree on a solution with the banks under the
finance agreement, which will be positive for all stakeholders
of the company," Barclays said in a report.
Cemex shares traded 1.27 percent lower at 9.34 pesos on
Thursday, while its New York-traded stock slipped 0.1
percent to $7.17.