UPDATE 1-Mexico's Cemex posts smaller than expected loss

MEXICO CITY, April 26 Mexico's Cemex
, one of the world's biggest cement companies, posted
on Thursday a much smaller than expected net loss as sales in
the United States rose at double-digit pace.
The Monterrey-based company, which operates in some 50
countries, reported a net loss of $26 million in the
January-March period, compared with a loss of $229 million in
the same quarter of 2011.
Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a
loss of $112 million for the first quarter.
Cemex's net sales rose 4 percent from a year earlier to
about $3.5 billion, in line with estimates, while operating
earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization
(EBITDA) grew 7 percent to $567 million.
"The favorable performance in most of our regions leads us
to believe that we are in the initial stages of a turnaround,"
Fernando Gonzalez, executive vice president of finance and
administration, said in a statement.