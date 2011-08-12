Cemex finalizes acquisition of Ready Mix USA

Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
MEXICO CITY Aug 12 Mexico's Cemex, the world's No. 3 cement maker (CMXCPO.MX)(CX.N), said on Friday it assumed control of Ready Mix USA and fulfilled a year-old acquisition plan.
The purchase price for Ready Mix is roughly $350 million, Cemex said, and in line with the price it announced last October.
Cemex and Ready Mix began their partnership in 2005 and had shared assets in the American Southeast.
When the deal was first announced, Cemex already owned two U.S. cement plants under the joint venture and promised to buy sand and gravel pits and concrete plants from Ready Mix USA, increasing its operations in the Arkansas, Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia and Florida. (Reporting by Patrick Rucker; editing by Andre Grenon)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.