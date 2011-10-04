版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 5日 星期三 05:22 BJT

FACTBOX-Mexico's Cemex has rising sales in northern Europe

  Oct 4 Mexico's Cemex, one of the world's biggest cement
makers, has seen its shares drop more than 30 percent in two weeks, partly due
to worries about its exposure to the slowing economies in Europe and the United
States.
 Data from the company's second-quarter earnings report show that this year
most of Cemex's (CMXCPO.MX) (CX.N) revenue came from Northern Europe and
Mexico.
REGION                 JAN-JUNE SALES  PCT OF TOTAL  BUSINESS DETAILS
Mexico                 $1.81 bln       24            Cemex, founded in Mexico
                                                  in 1908, has 15
                                                  fully-owned plants in
                                                  Mexico. The country has
                                                  seen a slight pickup in
                                                  infrastructure and
                                                  commercial activity.
USA                    $1.13 bln       15            Sales in the United
                                                  States, where Cemex owns
                                                  13 cement plants, have
                                                  slumped this year       
                                                  because of the economic
                                                  slowdown.
Northern Europe        $2.33 bln       31            Cemex's business in France
                                                  and Germany has benefited
                                                  from a pickup in
                                                  construction activity this
                                                  year.
Mediterranean          $913 mln        12            Housing construction in
                                                  Spain is stagnant, Cemex
                                                  says, and budget cuts are
                                                  affecting its
                                                  infrastructure business.
South/Central America* $845 mln        11            Demand for building
                                                  materials is rising in
                                                  this region, Cemex
                                                  reported in the second
                                                  quarter.
Asia                   $251 mln        3.4           Cemex's largest Asian
                                                  business is in the
                                                  Philippines, where the
                                                  residential sector has
                                                  been slow this year.
Other                  $190 mln        2.5
TOTAL                  $7.5 bln
*Includes Caribbean
 (Reporting by Elinor Comlay)

