FACTBOX-Mexico's Cemex has rising sales in northern Europe

Oct 4 Mexico's Cemex, one of the world's biggest cement
makers, has seen its shares drop more than 30 percent in two weeks, partly due
to worries about its exposure to the slowing economies in Europe and the United
States.
Data from the company's second-quarter earnings report show that this year
most of Cemex's (CMXCPO.MX) (CX.N) revenue came from Northern Europe and
Mexico.
REGION JAN-JUNE SALES PCT OF TOTAL BUSINESS DETAILS
Mexico $1.81 bln 24 Cemex, founded in Mexico
in 1908, has 15
fully-owned plants in
Mexico. The country has
seen a slight pickup in
infrastructure and
commercial activity.
USA $1.13 bln 15 Sales in the United
States, where Cemex owns
13 cement plants, have
slumped this year
because of the economic
slowdown.
Northern Europe $2.33 bln 31 Cemex's business in France
and Germany has benefited
from a pickup in
construction activity this
year.
Mediterranean $913 mln 12 Housing construction in
Spain is stagnant, Cemex
says, and budget cuts are
affecting its
infrastructure business.
South/Central America* $845 mln 11 Demand for building
materials is rising in
this region, Cemex
reported in the second
quarter.
Asia $251 mln 3.4 Cemex's largest Asian
business is in the
Philippines, where the
residential sector has
been slow this year.
Other $190 mln 2.5
TOTAL $7.5 bln
*Includes Caribbean
(Reporting by Elinor Comlay)