FACTBOX-Mexico's Cemex has rising sales in northern Europe

Oct 4 Mexico's Cemex, one of the world's biggest cement makers, has seen its shares drop more than 30 percent in two weeks, partly due to worries about its exposure to the slowing economies in Europe and the United States.

Data from the company's second-quarter earnings report show that this year most of Cemex's ( CMXCPO.MX ) ( CX.N ) revenue came from Northern Europe and Mexico. REGION JAN-JUNE SALES PCT OF TOTAL BUSINESS DETAILS Mexico $1.81 bln 24 Cemex, founded in Mexico

in 1908, has 15

fully-owned plants in

Mexico. The country has

seen a slight pickup in

infrastructure and

commercial activity. USA $1.13 bln 15 Sales in the United

States, where Cemex owns

13 cement plants, have

slumped this year

because of the economic

slowdown. Northern Europe $2.33 bln 31 Cemex's business in France

and Germany has benefited

from a pickup in

construction activity this

year. Mediterranean $913 mln 12 Housing construction in

Spain is stagnant, Cemex

says, and budget cuts are

affecting its

infrastructure business. South/Central America* $845 mln 11 Demand for building

materials is rising in

this region, Cemex

reported in the second

quarter. Asia $251 mln 3.4 Cemex's largest Asian

business is in the

Philippines, where the

residential sector has

been slow this year. Other $190 mln 2.5 TOTAL $7.5 bln *Includes Caribbean (Reporting by Elinor Comlay)