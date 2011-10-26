Mexico's Cemex being eyed for signs of debt payment

* Mexico's Cemex to report Q3 results before 9:30 EDT

* Analysts look to see if Cemex will meet 2011 debt target

* Company may seek to buy time on debt ratio agreements

By Cyntia Barrera Diaz

MEXICO CITY, Oct 26 Mexico's Cemex is expected to report a wider third-quarter loss on Wednesday as analysts look at whether the cement maker will be able to meet key debt obligations or will need to buy more time from creditors.

The global economic downturn has taken its toll on Cemex (CX.N) (CMXCPO.MX), one of the world's biggest cement companies with operations in 50 countries, slowing its cash generation that is crucial to meet debt servicing costs.

Cemex, one of only a few Mexican companies on the global stage, along with breadmaker Bimbo (BIMBOA.MX) and tycoon Carlos Slim's cell phone company America Movil (AMX.N) (AMXL.MX), is expected to post a $327 million net loss for the July-September period, according to a Reuters survey of seven analysts. [ID:nN1E79H18E]

This may damage its ability to meet debt targets.

After an ambitious acquisition spree turned sour in 2008 during the financial crisis, Cemex was saddled with huge debt that it has already had to renegotiate with creditors.

Under the latest deal, Cemex promised to keep its funded debt, backed by instruments maturing in more than a year, at no more than seven times its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) by year-end.

But analysts have said that the peso's 15 percent depreciation against the dollar during the third quarter, a steep decline in Cemex's share price and the recent purchase of Ready Mix assets in the United States could lead the company to breach those levels.

At the end of June, Cemex had 7.16 times debt to EBITDA and a recent Reuters survey among analysts showed it just missing the target by end 2011. [ID:nN1E7931MI] ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Graphic on share price: link.reuters.com/jyr24

Graphic on Cemex debt: r.reuters.com/dyw59r ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Most of the debt relates to Cemex's $16 billion purchase of Australian rival Rinker, the biggest cement supplier in the United States, as the U.S. housing market was collapsing.

Investors are keen to see if Cemex announces a new waiver on its covenants, or says that creditors have agreed to a new, lower debt-to-earnings target in exchange for a higher one-off interest payment.

Such a move would ease ease some of the pressure on the company, which was once the darling of emerging market investors, at least through 2012.

Analysts will also be watching asset sales during the third quarter. The company's aggressive expansion through acquisitions has expanded its reach from the busy streets of Dhaka in Bangladesh to the woods of Portland, Oregon.

During Cemex's investor day in September, Chief Executive Lorenzo Zambrano said the company would sell $1 billion in assets by the end of next year. However, several analysts expect Cemex to sell more assets or at a faster pace than originally planned.

Cemex reports in U.S. dollars, so it has also been exposed to currency losses from a weaker peso.

Cemex is due to report its third quarter financial results before the Mexican markets open at 0830 (0930 EDT, 1330 GMT) on Wednesday. Shares fell 3.92 percent on Tuesday to close at 4.90 pesos. (Additional reporting by Gabriela Lopez)