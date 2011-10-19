UPDATE 2-Mexico's Cemex prepays more debt, Q3 results eyed

* Mexico's Cemex prepays $131 mln in debt

* Says it is complying with financial obligations

* Cemex shares rise on news (Adds payment amount, comments from analyst)

Oct 19 Mexico's Cemex (CMXCPO.MX) (CX.N) , which is struggling with a heavy debt load and a drop in demand for cement, said on Wednesday that it prepaid $131 million in debt.

The cement maker said it has now repaid about $7.66 billion, or more than half of its outstanding exposure under a 2009 refinancing agreement with creditors.

Investors had driven Cemex's share price down in recent months on concerns that the company might not be able to meet its agreement with creditors to reduce its debt to no more than seven times earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization by the end of the year. The debt repayment had been previously announced and is not expected to affect the company's ability to meet the debt to earnings ratio.

"We have paid all the debt due by December 2013 ... and we continue to comply with all our financial commitments," the company said in a statement to the Mexican stock exchange. <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ Graphic on Cemex debt: r.reuters.com/dyw59r Cemex coverage: [ID:nN1E79322I] ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

Cemex shares rose after the announcement, although analysts noted investors will still be watching Cemex's third-quarter results closely when it reports on Oct. 26.

"The real issue here is what level of (cash) generation we're going to see ... That's more important," said Carlos Hermosillo, analyst at Banorte IXE in Mexico City.

Cemex risks breaching promises to lenders if it is unable to improve cash generation, which could trigger higher debt-servicing costs.

"This (prepayment) is about in line with what was planned, but the market's mostly worried about something else," Hermosillo said.

The cement maker is expected to post a wider third-quarter loss, according to a Reuters survey of seven analysts. [ID:nN1E79H18E]

Cemex shares were up 3.74 percent to 4.99 pesos on the Mexican exchange, while its New York-listed shares were up 3.9 percent at $3.72. (Reporting by Elinor Comlay and Gabriela Lopez, writing by Krista Hughes; editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Gerald E. McCormick)