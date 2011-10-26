FACTBOX-Northern Europe drives Cemex revenue

Oct 26 Mexico's Cemex (CMXCPO.MX) (CX.N), one of the world's biggest cement makers, reported a wider-than-expected third-quarter loss on Wednesday.
Data from the company's third-quarter earnings report show most of Cemex's
revenue this year has came from Northern Europe and Mexico.
REGION JAN-SEPT SALES PCT OF TOTAL BUSINESS DETAILS
Mexico $2.66 bln 23 Cemex in Mexico has reported
a slight pickup in
infrastructure and
commercial activity.
USA $1.84 bln 16 Sales in the United
States have slumped this
year because of the weak
U.S. economy. Cemex says the
industrial and commercial
sector is improving,
however.
Northern Europe $3.63 bln 32 Cemex's business in France
and Germany has benefited
from a pickup in
construction activity this
year.
Mediterranean $1.33 bln 12 Housing construction in
Spain is stagnant, Cemex
says, and budget cuts have
affected its infrastructure
business.
South/Central America* $1.30 bln 11 Demand for building
materials is rising in this
region, Cemex reported in
the third quarter.
Asia $381 mln 3 Cemex's largest Asian
business is in the
Philippines, where the
residential sector has been
slow this year.
Other $288 mln 3
TOTAL $11.44 bln
*Includes Caribbean
(Reporting by Elinor Comlay)