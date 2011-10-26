版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 26日 星期三 21:35 BJT

FACTBOX-Northern Europe drives Cemex revenue

 Oct 26 Mexico's Cemex (CMXCPO.MX) (CX.N), one of the world's biggest cement makers, reported a wider-than-expected third-quarter loss on Wednesday.
 Data from the company's third-quarter earnings report show most of Cemex's
revenue this year has came from Northern Europe and Mexico.
 REGION                JAN-SEPT SALES  PCT OF TOTAL  BUSINESS DETAILS
 Mexico                 $2.66 bln      23            Cemex in Mexico has reported
                                                     a slight pickup in
                                                     infrastructure and
                                                     commercial activity.
 USA                    $1.84 bln      16            Sales in the United
                                                     States have slumped this
                                                     year because of the weak
                                                     U.S. economy. Cemex says the
                                                     industrial and commercial
                                                     sector is improving,
                                                     however.
 Northern Europe        $3.63 bln      32            Cemex's business in France
                                                     and Germany has benefited
                                                     from a pickup in
                                                     construction activity this
                                                     year.
 Mediterranean          $1.33 bln      12            Housing construction in
                                                     Spain is stagnant, Cemex
                                                     says, and budget cuts have
                                                     affected its infrastructure
                                                     business.
 South/Central America* $1.30 bln      11            Demand for building
                                                     materials is rising in this
                                                     region, Cemex reported in
                                                     the third quarter.
 Asia                   $381 mln        3            Cemex's largest Asian
                                                     business is in the
                                                     Philippines, where the
                                                     residential sector has been
                                                     slow this year.
 Other                  $288 mln        3
 TOTAL                  $11.44 bln
 *Includes Caribbean
 (Reporting by Elinor Comlay)

