UPDATE 2-Cemex surges on euro zone deal, Q3 results

Oct 27 Shares of Mexico's Cemex surged 19 percent on Thursday, prompting exchange authorities to briefly suspend trading in the stock, which was helped by news European leaders had reached a long-awaited deal to boost the region's bailout fund.

Cemex (CMXCPO.MX), one of the world's biggest cement companies, has operations in several European nations. Its shares in Mexico traded at 5.93 pesos, up 17.89 percent with less than half an hour before the closing bell.

Its New York-traded stock (CX.N) soared nearly 23 percent to $4.55.

A report on Wednesday showing better-than-expected earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) growth in the third quarter and the company's reassurances it will meet key debt obligations by year-end also contributed to the gains, traders said.

Cemex shares were hit hard in the July-September period as analysts dumped the company on mounting concerns it may not be able to meet debt covenants in December.

But details provided by Cemex management on Wednesday provided new information that helped soothe investors concerns. (Reporting by Cyntia Barrera Diaz and Lizbeth Salazar; Editing by Richard Chang, Gary Hill)