Mexico's Cemex disputes tax claim from 2004 XX

* Cemex to dispute tax charge on two subsidiaries
* Unfavorable outcome could affect cash flow, profits
MONTERREY, Mexico Nov 25 Heavily indebted
Mexican cement maker Cemex said on Friday it would file a legal
challenge to dispute a tax bill of $142 million authorities say
the company owes from 2004.
Cemex (CMXCPO.MX)(CX.N), one of the world's biggest cement
makers, said in a statement it had been notified by Mexican
authorities it owed the money for income generated by the
foreign investments of two of its subsidiaries.
"If (the challenge) is resolved unfavorably after all legal
options have been taken, these tax credits could have an
adverse effect on Cemex's cash flow, financial condition and
net profit," the company said.
The company has been struggling with debt since the
collapse of the U.S. housing market just after Cemex's 2007
acquisition of Australian rival Rinker.
It now has a total debt of more than $18 billion, although
it has no significant maturities until 2014 and it has been
steadily meeting interest payments.
(Reporting by Gabriela Lopez; editing by Andre Grenon)