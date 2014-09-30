Mexico's Cemex says gets bank loan for $1.35 bln to refinance debt

MONTERREY, Sept 30 Mexican cement company Cemex said on Tuesday it had inked a new credit agreement with nine banks worth $1.35 bln, the proceeeds of which will be used to refinance debt.

Cemex, which has grappled with a heavy debt burden and cost-cutting since the global downturn, said in a statement the agreement had an average 4 year-term, with equal semi-annual principal payments of 20 percent.

(Reporting by Gabriela Lopez)