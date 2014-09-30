版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 30日 星期二 21:10 BJT

Mexico's Cemex says gets bank loan for $1.35 bln to refinance debt

MONTERREY, Sept 30 Mexican cement company Cemex said on Tuesday it had inked a new credit agreement with nine banks worth $1.35 bln, the proceeeds of which will be used to refinance debt.

Cemex, which has grappled with a heavy debt burden and cost-cutting since the global downturn, said in a statement the agreement had an average 4 year-term, with equal semi-annual principal payments of 20 percent.

(Reporting by Gabriela Lopez)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐