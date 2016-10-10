EU to investigate HeidelbergCement, Schwenk joint buy of Cemex Croatia

BRUSSELS Oct 10 EU antitrust regulators opened
an in-depth investigation on Monday into German cement producers
HeidelbergCement and Schwenk's joint acquisition of
Mexican peer Cemex's Croatian unit, saying the deal
might hurt competition and lead to price hikes.
The German companies' joint subsidiary DDC is the largest
importer in the area while Cemex Croatia is the biggest
producer. The European Commission said the deal might hurt
rivals and consumers.
"The Commission thus has preliminary concerns that the
transaction may strengthen the market power of Cemex Croatia in
southern Croatia and result in price increases for grey cement,"
the EU competition watchdog said.
The companies may have to offer concessions to allay the
concerns. The Commission will decide on the deal by Feb. 23.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)