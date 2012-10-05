New Issue-CEMEX sells $1.5 bln in notes

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 28
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times.
Oct 5 CEMEX SAB de CV on Thursday sold $1.5 billion of senior unsecured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. J.P. Morgan, Barclays Capital, RBS, Credit Agricole, HSBC and ING were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: CEMEX AMT $1.5 BLN COUPON 9.375 PCT MATURITY 10/21/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 04/21/2013 MOODY'S N/A YIELD 9.375 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/12/2012 S&P B-MINUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH B-PLUS NON-CALLABLE N/A
Feb 27 Samuel Merksamer, who represents billionaire Carl Icahn on several corporate boards, has exited the activist investor's hedge fund firm, and it was unclear on Monday how Icahn's interests will be represented at those companies going forward.
* RPM announces offering of $400 million of 3.750% notes due 2027 and add-on offering of $50 million of 5.250% notes due 2045