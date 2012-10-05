版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 6日 星期六 01:01 BJT

New Issue-CEMEX sells $1.5 bln in notes

Oct 5 CEMEX SAB de CV on Thursday
sold $1.5 billion of senior unsecured notes in the 144a private
placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
     J.P. Morgan, Barclays Capital, RBS, Credit Agricole, HSBC
and ING were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: CEMEX

AMT $1.5 BLN    COUPON 9.375 PCT   MATURITY    10/21/2022   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   04/21/2013 
MOODY'S N/A     YIELD 9.375 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/12/2012   
S&P B-MINUS     SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH B-PLUS                       NON-CALLABLE   N/A

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐