BRIEF-Cemex expects to launch debt exchange offer next week

MEXICO CITY, June 29 Mexican cement maker Cemex expects to launch a debt exchange offer next week, a top company official told Reuters on Friday.

The offer is part of a new refinancing deal it is proposing to creditors in New York on Friday. A second presentation to its lenders in Madrid will take place on Monday.

Maher Al-Haffar, Cemex's vice president of corporate communications and investor relations, said the debt refinancing could conclude in the third quarter.