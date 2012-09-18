CORRECTED-Cemex to increase cement output capacity in Philippines

(Corrects first paragraph to add missing word "million")
MEXICO CITY, Sept 17 Mexico's Cemex
said on Monday it planned to raise the cement production
capacity of its APO plant in the Philippines by 1.5 million
metric tonnes per year.
The Mexican cement maker, which is in the process of working
its way out of a large debt burden, said in a statement it would
invest around $65 million to raise production and strengthen its
distribution network in the Philippines.
The company said it was making the investment to keep pace
with rapid economic growth in the Philippines, and expected the
increase to be operational by the first quarter of 2014.
The Philippines' economy grew by just over 6 percent
compared with 2011 in the first six months of the year.
(Writing by Dave Graham; Editing by Chris Gallagher)