Cemex Philippines unit plans up to $500 mln IPO - IFR

HONG KONG, March 14 Cemex Holdings Philippines,
a subsidiary of Mexican cement giant Cemex, plans to
raise up to $500 million in an initial public offering, IFR
reported on Monday, citing a banker familiar with the plans.
The company tapped Citigroup, HSBC and JPMorgan to manage
the IPO, though no timetable has been decided for the deal,
added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
Cemex didn't immediately reply to a Reuters request for
comment on the IPO plans.
The company said on Friday the IPO is one of the options the
company is exploring as part of a divestiture plan. The plan,
unveiled in 2015, aims to shed assets worth $1 billion to $1.5
billion by mid-2016.
