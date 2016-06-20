Cemex Philippines unit to launch up to $526 mln IPO on Tues - IFR

BRIEF-Leading Brands reports Q3 loss per share C$1.77
* Q3 revenue C$2.535 million versus C$2.371 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, June 20 Cemex Holdings Philippines, a subsidiary of Mexican cement giant Cemex, will launch on Tuesday an up to $526 million initial public offering, IFR reported on Monday, citing a person close to the deal.
The company is offering 2.03 billion shares in an indicative range of 10.50 pesos to 12.00 pesos each, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
Cemex Holdings Philippines has secured $125 million from seven cornerstone investors for the IPO, IFR said.
The company didn't immediately reply to a Reuters emailed request for comment on the deal. ($1 = 46.3400 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Q3 revenue C$2.535 million versus C$2.371 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bio-Rad to acquire Raindance Technologies and Droplet Intellectual Property
LONDON, Jan 16 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.56 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) STOCK OPTION IMPACT Ashtead Group