Cemex Philippines plans up to $855 mln IPO

MANILA, March 14 Cemex Holdings Philippines Inc,
a unit of Mexican cement giant Cemex, is looking to
raise as much as 39.745 billion pesos ($855 million), a
registration statement filed with the Philippines' Securities
and Exchange Commission showed.
Cemex Philippines plans to offer up to 2.337 billion common
shares at an offer price of up to 17 pesos per share, the
documents said.
On Friday, the Mexican company said its Philippine unit had
filed a registration statement with the Philippine SEC in
connection with the IPO.
"The filing of the registration statement with the
Philippine SEC is a first step in one of the alternatives CEMEX
is exploring in the context of CEMEX's previously announced
asset divestiture plan," Cemex said in a statement.
($1 = 46.4800 pesos)
(Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz; Editing by Michael Perry)