Mexico's Cemex expects up to $1.5 bln in asset sales by mid-2016

MEXICO CITY Feb 5 Mexican cement-maker Cemex said on Thursday it expects to sell up to $1.5 billion in assets over the next 12 to 18 months, and that investment will reach $800 million this year.

Cemex added that it sees cement volumes growing by mid-single digits in 2015 and that the company expects to generate $300 million in cost and spending reductions this year.

Cemex, which reported a narrower fourth-quarter loss earlier on Thursday, also said it will likely pay $500 million in debt payments this year. (Reporting by Gabriela Lopez)
