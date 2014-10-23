版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 23日 星期四 19:55 BJT

Mexico's Cemex sees increased investment spending in 2014

MEXICO CITY Oct 23 Mexico's Cemex on Thursday said its 2014 investment spending would be $765 million, up from its previous forecast of $670 million. (Reporting by Elinor Comlay Editing by W Simon)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐